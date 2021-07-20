JUSTIN TYLER JARVIS, 37, of South Point, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Tyler was born on March 1, 1984, in Huntington, son of Kimberly Jarvis and the late Jim Ferguson. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill and Cloral Carpenter; aunt, Phyllis Carpenter; his cousin, James Lee Carpenter; and Jason “Chappy” Chapman, who was like a brother. In addition to his mother, Kim, he is survived by his soon-to-be wife, Brittani Spry; his sons, Devin Jarvis and Kaison; his daughters, Cloe Jarvis and Jaelyn; stepson, Jayden; half sister, Rita McFann; a host of aunts, uncles and cousins; and many friends and family including Jessica, Linda and Britt. Justin loved his mother, kids and Brittany. He loved to fish, and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Per his request his family held a private visitation prior to his cremation. Also, at his request, he will be kept in his Ohio State Buckeye urn in his mother’s care and her heart. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

