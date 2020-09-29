Essential reporting in volatile times.

KAREN BERNICE BAILEY, 64, of Pedro, Ohio, wife of George Bailey, died Sept. 24 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. At her request, a memorial service will be at a later time when gatherings are safe again. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting her family. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice Care Center. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

