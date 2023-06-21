Karen Earl
SYSTEM

KAREN EARL, 74, of Proctorville, OH, passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, OH. She was born in Beckley, WV on June 14, 1949, to the late Vernard and Josephine Massey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly Morris, her brother, Ronal Massey and grandson, Nathaniel Morris. Nancy was the owner of Brides n' Things and a Mary Kay Consultant for many years. She is survived by her husband, Glenn Earl; daughter Erika Lynnae Hart; grandchildren Eddie (Markie) Adkins, Austin (Anna) Morris, Skyler Morris (Samantha) and great-grandson Easton Cottis. There will be a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, OH. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville, WV. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

