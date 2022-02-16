KAREN JEAN DELAWDER PENNINGTON, 74, of Ironton, wife of Kenneth Pennington, died Feb. 12 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 16 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial follows in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church Harvest for the Hungry, PO Box 153, Ironton 45638. www.tracybrammerfh.com.

