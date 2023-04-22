KAREN SUE LOWE, 63 of South Point, Ohio, died April 19. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. April 24 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be one hour before service Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with expenses. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

