Karne Sue Lowe

KAREN SUE LOWE, 63 of South Point, Ohio, passed away April 19, 2023. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. She was born May 20, 1959, in Huntington, a daughter of Grethel Jane Turvey Reed of Huntington and the late Greenway Lowe. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one brother, Randy Lowe; maternal grandmother Sarah Turvey; and stepfather Andy Reed. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Gary Sibrel; two daughters and son-in-law, Monisa Lowe of South Point, Ohio and Kimberly "Shae" Miller and Mark of Marysville, Ohio; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Tonya Lowe and Greg of Ona, Rose Ramiriz and Manuel of Napoleon, Ohio and Brittany Reed and Isaiah of Huntington; four brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles Eddie Lowe and Charlotte of Chesapeake, Ohio, Jeff Lowe and Eva of Salt Rock and Brandon Lowe and Sandy of North Carolina and Timmy Lyons of Napoleon, Ohio; three grandchildren, Bruce "Brucee" Curry, Jordan "Hailey" Curry and Jerimey "Cubby" Matney. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with expenses. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
