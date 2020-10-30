Essential reporting in volatile times.

KATHARINE GRACE BUSH, 43, of Ironton, daughter of Nancy Myers Bush Kelly, died Oct. 26 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a truck driver for Werner Enterprises. Funeral service will be 5 p.m. Oct. 31, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to: National Wild Turkey Federation, PO Box 530, Edgefield, SC 29824-0530, or Special Needs Youth Sportsman, 1745 Phillip St., Hanging Rock, OH 45638, or Autism Project of Southern Ohio, PO Box 888, Portsmouth, OH 45662. www.tracybrammerfh.com.

