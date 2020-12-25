KATHERINE THACKER, 84, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Bob Thacker, died Dec. 23 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
