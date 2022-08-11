KATHI DAWN RAMEY WAUGH, 60, of Crown City, Ohio, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. She was born May 8, 1962, in Huntington, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her father, Gary Rex "Jimmy" Ramey; her husband, Terry Waugh; a brother, Gary Dean Ramey; and a niece, Christy Dawn Ramey. Kathi is survived by a son, Toby Trooper (Heather) of Winfield, W.Va.; a daughter, April Dawn (Jonathan) Williams of Proctorville, Ohio; her mothers, Dianna (Eddie) Wright and Connie Gayle Ramey; four grandsons, A.J. McComas, Zander Williams, Walker McComas and Dawson Williams; one granddaughter, Madelyn Morrison; two brothers, Jeff (Mary Jo) Ramey and James (Cathy) Ramey; several nieces and nephews; and two best friends, Angie Melvin, and Roberta Chapman. A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
