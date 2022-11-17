Kathleen Ann Jenkins Bonnett

KATHLEEN "KATIE" ANN JENKINS BONNETT, 81, of Proctorville, Ohio, died unexpectedly on Monday, November 14, 2022, at home. She was born on March 12, 1941, in Dover, Ohio, to Chester Paul Jenkins and Ruth Naomi (nee Fair) Jenkins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, husband, Dr. Richard ("Dick") Brian Bonnett, and brother, Chester William ("Bill") Jenkins. She began her career as a nurse when she graduated from St. Luke's School of Nursing in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1962. She continued her education by obtaining her BSN from The Ohio State University in 1964, during which time she met Dick. After more than two decades in multiple clinical settings, Katie returned to academia, both by teaching and getting a Master's Degree in adult education and a Master's Degree in nursing from Marshall University. After several years in adult education at the Veterans Administration in Huntington, Katie joined the faculty of St. Mary's School of Nursing and ultimately retired from the school in 2003. In addition, Katie was active in the West Virginia Nurses Association. Katie led an active life until her passing. She loved doting on her grandchildren, hosting family events, worshipping at First United Methodist Church in Huntington, attending social activities with friends and former colleagues, volunteering at the Trinity Episcopal Church Cridlin Food Panty and exercising with water aerobics at YMCA. Traveling was her passion. Her last trip was to Iceland earlier this month. She enjoyed it immensely. She is survived by her son, Brian Todd Bonnett (James Gonya) of Columbus, Ohio; daughters, Amy Lynne Baise (Leroy) of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Jill Cherie Gelhausen (Christopher) of Cincinnati, Ohio; grandchildren: Spencer (Amy) Baise, Jessica Baise, Emily Gelhausen and Rachel Gelhausen; great-grandchildren: Hannah Albright, and Layken and Addison Baise; sister-in-law, Victoria Jenkins of Lexington, Ky.; brother-in-law, John Bonnett of Parrish, Fla.; nephew, Chet Jenkins; and nieces, Megan Jenkins and Cara Bonnett. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memoriam to St. Mary's School of Nursing, Huntington, W.Va., via mail or https://mountainhealthfoundations.org/news/katie-bonnett-gift/. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, November 18, 2022, also at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
