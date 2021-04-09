KATHLEEN L. WATSON “Granny,” 93, of Crown City, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. She was born November 21, 1927, in Lawrence County, Ohio, daughter of the late William and Elizabeth Turley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Paul “Sonny” Turley; one sister, Jean Parsons; and son-in-law, Paul Short. She is survived by two daughters, Dorothy Short and Elizabeth (David) Walters, both of Crown City, Ohio; one son, Burnie E. Watson of Crown City, Ohio; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Turley of Proctorville, Ohio, and Dolores Williams of Crown City, Ohio; one brother, Harold Turley of Crown City, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Charles Meredith Turley officiating. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The family is requesting everyone to wear masks. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
