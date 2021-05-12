KATHLEEN MARIE HANCOCK SHERIDAN, 72, of Ironton, wife of Patrick Sheridan, died May 9 at Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She retired from Scioto County, Ohio, schools. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. May 15 at St. Lawrence O’Toole Church, Ironton. Burial following in Calvary Cemetery. Donations may be made to Ironton Catholic Schools, 905 S. 5th St., Ironton, OH 45638. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

