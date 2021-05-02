KATHLEEN (KATIE) WARGO SOLE passed away peacefully on April 29, 2021, at the Cedar Village Retirement Home in Mason, Ohio. She was born in Weirton, W.Va., on August 5, 1935, to Charles and Kathleen Wargo. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Charles Sole, who passed in 1974; sisters, Myra and Charlotte; and brothers, Charles and Harry. Her son, Robert Sole; daughters, Linda Myers and Diana Sole; brother, Nick Wargo; and sister, Eileen Huffman, survive her, along with grandchildren, Nathan Myers, Matt Myers, Ben Myers, Rachel Dunaway, Chris Shreve, Garrett Shreve and Hannah Shreve, and great-grandchildren, Cooper Myers and Hattie Myers and Caroline and Mason Myers. Katie went to a one-room schoolhouse located on Wylie Ridge in Weirton, W.Va., as a young child, and then high school, followed by a two-year nursing school in McKeesport, Pennsylvania. After graduation she became a registered nurse and worked till she was 79 at various hospitals, including Weirton General Hospital, Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Francis Hospital and the Mildred Mitchell-Bateman State Hospital in Huntington. In between all of that, she obtained a Bachelor of Nursing degree at Bellarmine College in Kentucky. Over her career Katie treated thousands of patients and always did her best with their care. Katie had many hobbies, including baking delicious cakes and candies, canning jams and jellies and crocheting and knitting. She cooked many meals for her children and grandchildren over the years, and handmade knitted blankets to keep them warm on cold winter nights. She had quite a green thumb and could make any plant thrive and grow. In the summer she had ripe tomatoes and cucumbers available from her own garden to make fresh salads. Animals were always drawn to her, and many a hungry stray neighborhood cat would show up at her door to be fed and kept warm. Some even stayed to become cherished pets. She even obtained a pilot’s license at the age of 53, and took her son, Robert, for a plane ride once. Katie will be greatly missed by many, but now deserves her rest and to see her husband, Charles, again, who passed away so long ago. Visitation will be Monday, May 3, 2021, from 3 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 4 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, OH 45040.
