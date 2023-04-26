KATHY ANN MAYS CHRISTIAN, 64 of Ironton, wife of David Wayne Christian, died April 22 at The Pavilion in Piketon, Ohio. She retired from Kroger. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. April 28 at Mamre Cemetery. There will be no public visitation, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with final expenses. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you