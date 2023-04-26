KATHY ANN MAYS CHRISTIAN, 64 of Ironton, wife of David Wayne Christian, died April 22 at The Pavilion in Piketon, Ohio. She retired from Kroger. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. April 28 at Mamre Cemetery. There will be no public visitation, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with final expenses. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Nucor gives update on West Virginia mill during earnings call
- BUSINESS BEAT: Barboursville area businesses announce openings
- Herd spring game: Explosive plays put Black ahead of Green, 24-17
- Bama pitcher puts the outs in Fouts
- Herman H. Beckett
- Marshall announces 37th class of Society of Yeager Scholars
- Crews on scene at business fire in Huntington
- $252.6 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio
- Donald Ray Jr. Counts
- Marshall baseball's new home to be Jack Cook Field
Collections
- Photos: 2023 Spring Valley High School Prom
- Photos: Marshall football conducts annual Green and White game
- Photos: Stinkfest 2023 at The Wild Ramp
- Photos: Marshall softball defeats James Madison, 10-2
- Photos: Empty Bowls 2023
- Photos: Marshall Donning of the Kente Graduation Ceremony
- Photos: High school softball, Wayne vs. Tolsia
- Photos: Marshall Spring Fountain Ceremony
- Photos: Grand Opening of the C.B Nuckolls Community Center & Black History Museum
- Photos: High school softball, Cabell Midland defeats Hurricane 10-2