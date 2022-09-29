Kathy Joan Daniels Weems
KATHY JOAN DANIELS WEEMS, 66, born June 1, 1956, of Burlington, Ohio, passed away at Promerica of Riverview, on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Kathy was a graduate of South Point High School in 1974 and University of Kentucky with a BA in Accounting. She retired from Ashland Oil, Inc. after 35 years of service. Kathy was a loyal fan of the UK Wildcats.

