KATHY JOAN DANIELS WEEMS, 66, born June 1, 1956, of Burlington, Ohio, passed away at Promerica of Riverview, on Friday, September 23, 2022.
Kathy was a graduate of South Point High School in 1974 and University of Kentucky with a BA in Accounting. She retired from Ashland Oil, Inc. after 35 years of service. Kathy was a loyal fan of the UK Wildcats.
Preceding her death were: son Brian Weems; father Charles Daniels; loving father Randolph Booker; grandparents John and Catherine England; and grandmother Maggie Johnson.
She is survived by her mother Dorothy Booker; uncles John R. England and Charles B. (Jacqueline) England; sisters Bernetta Dawson of Columbus, Ohio, Angela J. (Michael) Daniels-Tomlinson of North Carolina, Melissa Quarterman of Virginia, and Amanda Daniels of California; brothers Wesley (Denise) Booker of Ironton, Ohio, Fredrick Booker of Columbus, Ohio and Michael Daniels of Columbus, Ohio. She was also loved by a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She also leaves behind her caring and loving friends: Larry Fox, Greg Rogers, Ronnie Tennant, Shirley Pleasant, Mitizi Howard, and Angie Bewer.
Graveside services will be conducted Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Burlington 37 Cemetery with Bishop Gary Edwards officiating.
Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., has been entrusted with the care of Ms. Weems and her family.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
CHARLOTTE MARIE BAUMGARDNER, 74, of Barboursville, passed away September 26, 2022. She was b…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.