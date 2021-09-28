KATHY KAY HARRIS CHRISTIAN, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Sept. 23 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at Apostolic Life Cathedral, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Private family burial in Golden Oaks Cemetery, Ashland. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
