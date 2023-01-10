KATHY SUE SIMMS, age 70, of Eaton Rapids, Mich., and formerly of Scott Depot, W.Va., died Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at her residence. Born March 30, 1952, in the Northup Community in Gallia County, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Henry E. and Bernice Hall Hudson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by one son, Neal Allen Simms; two brothers, Ellis Hudson and Conard Hudson; and by one sister, Barbara Barnett. Kathy is survived by her husband Richard Michael 'Rick' Simms of Eaton Rapids; two sons, Adam (Leanne) Simms of Eaton Rapids and Aaron Simms of Citrus Springs, Fla.; two grandchildren, Benjamin Simms and Matthew Simms; and by one aunt, Edna Hall of Kentucky. Kathy loved her grandchildren and enjoyed fishing, dancing and collecting Carnival glass and toothpick holders. She retired from CAMC as a Supervisor over the Medical Transcription Dept. after 45 years of service. A Celebration of Life service will be 1 p.m. Saturday January 14, 2023, at Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, with the services following at 1 p.m. She will be buried at a later date beside her son in Swan Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family ask contributions can be made to the Christian Children's Fund, PO Box 1911, Merrifield, VA 22116-1922, or Toys for Tots in your state or Sparrow Hospice, 1210 West Saginaw Ave., Lansing, MI 48915. An online guest registry is available at www.waugh-halley-wood.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- The Grill on Third brings upscale dining downtown
- Mother of teenager hit and killed by off-duty deputy confronts sheriff
- Lawsuit filed against Cabell BOE, employees for negligence against HHS student
- Mark Edward Maddox
- Laney Hudson
- Shawn Neal
- Laney Hudson
- McCallister sentenced to two to 10 years in malicious wounding case
- Lisa Carol Blizzard
- Cook wins Toughman opener despite light training
Collections
- Photos: 35th annual The Original Toughman Contest, Saturday
- Photos: 35th annual The Original Toughman Contest, Friday
- Photos: Elementary art teachers learn clay studio techniques at HMA
- Photos: 2022 year in review by Ryan Fischer
- Photos: Cabell Midland girls basketball defeats Parkersburg, 75-64
- Photos: The Watchman Charity Auction
- Photos: Girls high school basketball, Ironton vs. Wayne
- Photos: Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina, men's basketball
- Photos: 2022 year in review by Sholten Singer
- Photos: Marshall vs. James Madison, women's basketball