KAY FRANCES CADE, 82, of Ironton, widow of Glendon Bud Cade Jr., died Oct. 5. Funeral service will be at noon Oct. 8 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave. Ashland, KY 41101. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

