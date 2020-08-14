KAY KOERPER AINSWORTH, born October 3, 1945, in Morgantown, West Virginia, went home to be with her Lord August 11, 2020, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky, after an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jean and Ken Koerper Sr.; she was also preceded in death by her brother, Ken Koerper, and sister, Kathleen Fisher. Kay was a member of Central Christian Church and was an office manager for State Farm Insurance Company for 25 years. Kay is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Frank Ainsworth; two sons, Troy Ainsworth and Sean Ainsworth; four grandchildren, Ian, Marah, Quinn and Asher; brother, Harold Koerper; and sister, Ramona Tedford. She will be missed by all who loved her. Funeral service will be noon Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Central Christian Church, 1541 South 7th Street, Ironton, Ohio, with Pastor Willie Purdee officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery and visitation for family and friends will be from 11 a.m. until time of the service at the church. Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, is honored to assist the Ainsworth family with arrangements. To offer the family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Brea McClung: Don't make school children lab rats in a COVID-19 experiment
- Outbreak reported in Cabell County church
- Former Marshall, NFL star Chad Pennington enjoying high school coaching
- Head on collision kills 2, injures 2 on Tolsia Highway
- Local family hit hard by coronavirus after funeral
- Man charged with malicious wounding
- Former Herd DT Whyce passes away
- Alleged rape victim testifies about assault, relationship with defendant in Huntington trial
- West Virginia senator says he won’t part with General Lee car or cover its Confederate flag
- Winfield player tests positive for COVID-19
Images
Collections
- Photos: MU Department of Communication Disorders conducts drive-thru celebration
- Photos: 2020 Festival of Glass at Blenko Glass
- Photos: Marshall football practice, Aug. 11
- Photos: Fairland vs. River Valley, volleyball
- Photos: Mountwest conducts drive through enrollment event
- Photos: Volunteers renovate playground at Celebration Church
- Photos: School supply giveaway at New Hope United Methodist Church
- Photos: Chesapeake Golf Range
- Photos: Marshall football practice, Aug. 6
- Photos: Marshall football practice, Aug. 3