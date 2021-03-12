KEITH ALLEN DODSON, 53, of Ironton, son of Wayne and Belvia McCormick Dodson, died March 10 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He worked for Alpine Power Systems. Graveside service will be 12:30 p.m. March 15 at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Donations are suggested to Central Christian Church, attn. Sues Kids, 1541 S. 7th St., Ironton, OH 45638, to provide weekend food backpacks for children. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

