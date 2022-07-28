KEITH BRIAN BRAMMER of Baltimore, Ohio went to be with the Lord at the age of 59 on Saturday, July 23, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Sue Brammer and his brother Michael Brammer. He is survived by his wife Betty Brammer, his sister Lisa (Pete) Kandra, his brothers Chris (Kim) Brammer and Jerry (Mary) Stapleton, his best friend and co-worker of many years Marvin Houk, and his friends Jim and Bida Shook.
He will be sorely missed by his nieces and nephews Jayson Sexton, Erica Patrick, Addison Sexton, Emily Brammer, Courtney Humphrey, Garrett and Riley Hall, Claudia and Faith Rogers, as well as his great-nieces and nephews Landon Sexton, Wesley Patrick, Quinn Sexton, Phoenix McGiffin, and Michaelyn Patrick. He was a nurturing and protective uncle who enjoyed cooking for his family and always kept a stash of candy for the kids (and himself).
Keith was born on November 16, 1962, and grew up in Proctorville, Ohio. He worked as a journeyman plumber and in his free time he could often be found restoring cars, motorcycles, and other vehicles and equipment. He was a long-time fan and supporter of dirt track racing at Atomic Speedway and loved being a member of the Trackside Camping Crew with his beloved wife Betty, Rick and Phyllis Uhrig, and Max and Tammy Eichner.
Calling hours will be held Thursday July 28, 2022, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Johnson-Smith Funeral Home, 207 S. Main St., Baltimore, OH 43105. Caring Cremation has taken place. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com.
