KEITH JOHNSON, 57, of Ironton, husband of Kelly Johnson, died July 17 in St. Louis, Mo. Honoring his wishes, there will not be a formal funeral service. There will be a celebration of life from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Aug. 15 at the American Legion, 320 S. 3rd St., Ironton. Flowers, food, donations and other kindnesses will be accepted that day or at 714 S. 4th St., Ironton, prior. 

