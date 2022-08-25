KENNA F. ALIFF, 75, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his loved ones with whom he resided, on Saturday, August 20, 2022. He was born August 24, 1946, in Cabell County, to the late Willie and Elizabeth Mathis Aliff. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Kay (Adkins) Aliff; brother Jimmy Lee Aliff, and sister Hazel Aliff, who passed away at a young age. Survivors include daughters Krystal (caregiver and "Baby") (Eric) Willis, and Kimberly (Jason) Netherland; three grandchildren, Konnor Willis, K.C. Willis and Amanda Netherland; two sisters, Rebecca "Becky" Farnsworth and Connie Sue (Rick) Blevins; several nieces and nephews and a 'cat with many names,' "Hammy." Kenna was a 1964 graduate of Barboursville High School, attended Huntington Junior College and also served in the United States Air Force. He retired from Steel of West Virginia, formerly Connor Steel, after 40-plus years of service. He enjoyed spending time at the Chesapeake Flea Market and was an avid coin collector. He had the best of times with his full-time joking buddy, Eric Willis. There was never a dull moment when they were together, as they filled the house with laughter! There will be a funeral service at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, with Pastor Tracy Call officiating. Visitation is from 1 to 2 p.m. The family would appreciate the wearing of masks. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Rome, Ohio, with full military honors being observed. The family wishes to give a big shout-out to Hospice of Huntington, who lovingly cared for Kenna during these last several months. Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
