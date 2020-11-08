KENNETH A. CHILDERS, 52, of Rockford, Ohio, passed away at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at his residence, while surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 9, 1968, in Huntington, W.Va., to Albert “Mouse” and Brenda Lafon Childers. A 1986 honors graduate, Kenny attended Symmes Valley High School, where he graduated with honors from Collins Career Center, studying Machines Trade. Kenny was a member of Proctorville Lodge No. 550 and recently Lodge No. 377 F&AM of Rockford. He was also a member of National Turkey Federation and attended New Horizon Church. In addition to his parents, Kenny was survived by a sister, Terra (Stacey) Henkle, and two very special nieces, Macy and Meg Henkle. He loved watching them play volleyball and softball. Also surviving are many aunts, uncles and cousins. A special thanks to his cousin, Mike Childers, and to all his hunting pals, friends and classmates that stopped by to visit or who sent cards and food. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 625 OH-775, Proctorville, OH 45669, with Rev. John Paul Patterson officiating. Burial will follow in Centenary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville. Masonic service will be conducted 6:30 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kenny’s memory may be directed to Wild Turkey Federation or to Parkway Softball through the Parkway Boosters. To share in Kenneth’s online memorial, please visit www.ketchamripley.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home, 111 W. First Street, Rockford, OH 45882, and Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
