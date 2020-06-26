Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


KENNETH DISHMAN, 86, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Kenneth was born on February 10, 1934, in Kenova, to the late Ivan Dishman and Grace Patterson Dishman. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Shelba Jean Harris Dishman; sister, Virginia Dishman; daughter, Teresa Mason; grandson, Michael Kennedy; and niece, Lisa Barnett. He is survived by his brother, Cecil Dishman of Chesapeake, Ohio; granddaughter, Jacki Mason/Woods (Rick) of Barboursville; grandson, Andy Mason (Amy) of Chesapeake, Ohio; great-granddaughter, Zowie Rollins of South Point, Ohio; great-grandson, Chad Kennedy of Chesapeake, Ohio; great-great-grandsons, Aidan and Weston Kennedy; nieces, Shawnda Garrett (Rick) and Dreama Geer of Chesapeake, Ohio; and several great-nieces and -nephews. Kenneth was a career veteran, serving 20 years in the US Army and honorably discharged as a Staff Sargent E6 (P) and awarded several medals including a Bronze Star. He also worked with AEP Ohio River Division and retired as Chief Engineer. He was a life member of the VFW, American Legion, Amvets, DAV, and was also a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason of Valley of Guthrie Orient of Oklahoma, Shriner, and a member of the Elks Club and Eagles Club. Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Roger Wireman officiating. Burial will follow the service at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, please make donations out to Shriners Hospital for Children, Cincinnati, OH. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.