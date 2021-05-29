KENNETH JAMES PINKERMAN, 56, of Chesapeake, Ohio, went to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, May 27, 2021, at his residence. He was born July 5, 1964, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Franklin James Pinkerman and Patricia “Sue” Ann Pinkerman. He was a member of Finley Chapel UMC, Proctorville, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his father and one son, Jeremy Pinkerman. He is survived by two sons, Jason Pinkerman and Brent Pinkerman; two sisters, Kathy (Rick) Clark of Proctorville, Ohio, and Amanda Pinkerman of Chesapeake; and a brother, Brian (Lisa) Pinkerman of Proctorville; two nephews, Tanner (Alexis) Clark and Kris (Sarah) Pinkerman; four nieces, Candace (Kyle) Smith, Keri (Daniel) Mootz, Kelsey (Jake) Lewis and Emily Smith; seven great-nephews and -nieces, Brackston Carter, Emma Mootz, Kaiden Pinkerman, Jaxon Lewis, Claire Mootz, Knox Pinkerman and Wade Clark. Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Jason Morris officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio. Online condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
