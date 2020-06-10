Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


KENNETH KERMIT “JACK” SCITES JR., age 85, of Ravenswood, W.Va., passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Holzer Assisted Living of Gallipolis, Ohio. Born on September 18, 1934, in Miami, in Kanawha County, W.Va., he was the son of the late Kenneth K. Scites Sr. and Willa Hively Scites. Jack loved being around his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of the National Rifle Association, Knight Temple and Blue Lodge Masonic Lodge No. 363 in Middleport, Ohio, where he received his 50-year member pin. He served in the United States Army as a Specialist 4th Class. He retired from Kaiser Aluminum after many years of service as a Fabrication Supervisor. He is survived by his wife, Barbara C. Kellenberger Jones; children, Timothy J. (Bev) Scites of Gallipolis, Ohio, Eric Paul (Susan) Scites of Pomeroy, Ohio; stepson, David (Stephanie) Jones of Fairmont, W.Va., and a stepdaughter, Jennifer (Riccardo) Palagi of Boise, Idaho; brother, Joseph (Judith) Scites of Letart, W.Va.; a sister, Mary Jane (Rick) Romig of Keyser, W.Va.; along with 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Cremation services are under the direction of Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio. An online guest registry is available at www.waugh-halley-wood.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.