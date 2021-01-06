KENNETH LUKE EVERHART, 78, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, husband of Johnda Bluebaum Everhart, died Dec. 31, 2020. He retired from CSX. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 9 at Mamre Baptist Church, Kitts Hill; burial in Mamre Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. Donations are suggested to the church, PO Box 110, Kitts Hill, OH 45645. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting his family with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.