KENNETH MILLHOUSE, age 61, passed away October 13, 2021, surrounded by his children and grandchildren. Kenny was born in Ironton, Ohio, on February 10, 1960, to Edith and Willard Millhouse. Kenny’s love for his children, grandchildren and dog, Diesel, was endless. He was always the life of the party. Surviving are Kenny’s children, Ashley Millhouse, Kenneth Millhouse, Brittany Vaugh; and ten grandchildren. Services will be held at Sanctuary of Grace, 36 Township Road 1204, Proctorville, OH 45669, on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 3 p.m. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

