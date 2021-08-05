KENNETH R. HUGHES, 85, of Proctorville, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 2, 2021. He was born on December 6, 1935, where he spent most of his childhood in Logan County, W.Va. He spoke of those years with great fondness and had many hilarious experiences there. Kenneth spent most of his professional career working in sheet metal, with focus on large industrial heating and ventilation systems. He retired from AeroFab Inc. of Huntington, W.Va., in which he was a founding partner. One of his great joys was earning his pilot’s license and owning and flying his own plane. He was also an avid golfer. Kenneth was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Shelbie J. Ruggles Hughes. They attended First Baptist Church of Proctorville, Ohio. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Herman and Eugene, and two sisters, Maxine Richardson and Marie Elkins. He is survived by three daughters, Valarie Evans (Terry) of Willow Wood, Ohio, Sharon Chandler (Melvin) and Connie Grizzell (Lee) of Chesapeake, Ohio; two granddaughters, Shellie Chandler Scribner (Ryan) and Mallory Grizzell; one grandson, Chad Chandler; two great-grandsons, Thomas and Andrew Scribner; and two brothers, Ronald and Layman. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, August 6, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Jeff Black and Clifford Hughes officiating. Burial will follow the service in Getaway Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
