KENNETH RAMEY, 84, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Ky. He was born December 8, 1936, to the late Virgil and Inez Ramey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings. Kenneth is survived by his wife, Glenna Faye Ramey; four daughters, Kim (Tim) Butcher, Misty (Paul) Workman, Paula and Teresa Willis; one son, Frankie (Kelli) Meehling; very special brother, Jimmy Ramey; numerous grandchildren; four special great-grandchildren, Mark Willis, Frankie and Connor Cook and Skye; several nieces and nephews; and many friends. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

