KENT ANDERSON MCCOWN, 57, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021, from his courageous battle with lung cancer. He had taken up residence with his parents at Inniswood Village in Westerville, Ohio, and was surrounded by loved ones leading up to and at the time of his passing. Kent was a man of many contrasts. He always had a full beard and tough guy attitude, and he deeply cared for his family and friends. Always ready to reach out with a helping hand, to share his passion for nature, hunting and motorcycles, he was also prepared to fight for and defend those that he loved. Born in Ironton, Ohio, to Terry and Eleanor McCown, he found his interests in hunting and the outdoors. Growing up, he would often “borrow” his father’s motorcycle and run the trails around those Appalachian hills. He thoroughly enjoyed driving cars hard, and preferably off-road. A 1981 graduate of Ironton High School, he also graduated from Ohio University with studies in computer science. A fierce defender of the 2nd Amendment, he loved his country and joined the US Army. Serving with the 324th Signal Co. in Karlsruhe, West Germany, during the height of the Cold War in the 1980s, he loved traveling Europe during leave, and especially enjoyed driving the Autobahn with his Army buddies during his many road trips. He once said the thing he liked least over there was “getting irradiated by the Soviets from Chernobyl.” After his Army service concluded, he lived in Atlanta, Ga., for a short time before moving to the Columbus, Ohio, area. He began working with telephone systems throughout the state for the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services, switching to computer assistance for employees of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services later in his career. In addition to his parents, Kent is survived by a sister, Terri (David) Hogsten of Virginia Beach, Va.; and brothers, Mark (Anke) McCown of Ironton, Ohio, and Benjamin (Angelique) McCown of Westerville, Ohio. He was the fun uncle to 11 nephews and nieces and had a large extended family that stretched from Alaska, Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio. He had deep friendships that he had made along his way, and Hocking Hills had a special place in his heart. After a private cremation, a virtual public service will be held in March at a time to be determined. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family asks that you find those that mean the most in your life and tell them what they mean to you today.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Second round of Pandemic EBT payments for eligible children to be sent in March
- Police roundup: State Police searching for missing man in Huntington
- Company plans to establish medical marijuana dispensary in Huntington
- Clemson DB LeAnthony Williams commits to Marshall
- Barboursville man donates personal aircraft to Marshall aviation program
- Lost Huntington: Le Chateau
- Mexican man sentenced to more than five years in Huntington drug case
- Clinic capable of doing 3,000 vaccinations a day to open in Cabell County
- With music career poised to turn corner, heart attack claims 'Last Outlaw' Cazad
- Power outages stretch on as Tri-State deals with winter storm
Images
Collections
- Photos: First day of conditioning for HHS basketball team
- Photos: Winter storm hits area
- Photos: Marshall volleyball team goes up against Charlotte
- Photos: Marshall volleyball team takes on Charlotte, Monday
- Photos: South Point vs. Fairland, boys basketball
- Photos: Marshall vs. Middle Tennessee, men's basketball
- Photos: High School Basketball, Ironton boys vs. Fairland
- Photos: Valentine My Yard program
- Photos: Marshall University soccer team takes on OVU
- Photos: COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Hurricane