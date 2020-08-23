Essential reporting in volatile times.

KERMIT WESTON NORDEEN, 93, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington. He was born October 7, 1926. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Elizabeth “Betsy” Nordeen; and two daughters, Beth Nordeen of Vallejo, Calif., and Gloria Berry of Nashville, Tenn. He graduated from Syracuse University, served in the Air Force during WWII and was a commercial artist and creative director for several stores in the tri-state area for many years. No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

