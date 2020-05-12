KEVIN BRUCE LARGE, 62, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed from this life on Friday, May 8, 2020, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, W.Va. He was born April 26, 1958, son of the late Forrest B. and Helen W. Wall Large. He was a graduate of Fairland High School and Hocking Technical College, and also had a Master’s Degree from University of Cincinnati. Kevin is survived by his sister, Judith (Ernie) Taylor; two nephews, Chip (Cindy) Taylor and Eric (Jessica) Taylor; great-nephew, Aydan Taylor; and great-niece, Gracie Taylor. Kevin had retired from the Ohio Prison System and had taught at Mountwest. He was a faithful member of the Rome Church of Christ. Visitation will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with funeral service to be held at 11 a.m. with Minister Chris French officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.  

