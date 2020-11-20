KEVIN RAY BARNETT, 54, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Nancy Lynn Barnett, died Nov. 10 at home. There will be a memorial 5 p.m. Nov. 21 at Twp Road 1079, Chesapeake. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

