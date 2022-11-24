KEVIN RICE, 65 of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at home. He was born on September 12, 1957, in Huntington, W.Va. Kevin was preceded in death by his dad, Jim Rice; paternal grandparents Londo and Bessie Swartzwelder Rice; maternal grandparents Merv and Bertha Shafer Dornon, and niece Erin Suzanne Rice. He was a graduate of Chesapeake High School, Class of 1976. Kevin graduated in 1981 from Georgetown College, Georgetown, Ky., where he played football and was nationally ranked as a baseball player. He was a retired teacher and coach from Chesapeake Local School District, having also taught and coached baseball in Canada; a member of Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity; Huntington Barbershop Chorus and the Louisville Chapter of the Singing Colonels. Kevin was a singer, songwriter and guitarist. He is survived by his mother, Betty; brother Aaron Rice; nieces Kristen (Justin) Wine, Sarah (Justin) Butler, and Laura Rice; grandnieces, Adaleigh, Emmie, and Lena Wine; sister-in-law Kim Plantz Rice, and special friend Mike Thompson. A private family service will be held. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Chesapeake United Methodist Church or the Chesapeake High School Athletic Department. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

