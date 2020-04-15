KIE LAWRENCE JR., 95, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Evelyn C. Lawrence, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, WV. A private service will be held on Thursday, April 16, 2020, for the immediate family. Viewing begins at 11 a.m. and the service at 11:30 a.m. The service will also be webcast at www.regerfh.com website. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Kie was born on September 15, 1924, at home in Greenbottom, W.Va., the son of the late Hezekiah and Lillie Margaret Benedict Lawrence. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Kie Lee Lawrence; three brothers, Bob, Boyce, Jimmy Lawrence; four sisters, Oleta Lawrence, Frances Dudding, Virginia Hoffman and June Strehle. Kie is survived by a brother and sister, David Lawrence and Betty Meadows; and a special niece, Joyce Miller. Kie is survived by his daughter, Lana Gail Conner, and son-in-law, Tim Conner; four grandchildren, Jeff, Brian, Todd Hensley and Summer Lopez; nine great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren. Kie was a retired crane operator for the CSX Railroad and a veteran of the US Army, having served in WWII in the South Pacific and Japan. Kie was a member of VFW Post 1064. Kie was a member of Burlington Baptist Church, South Point, Ohio. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolence may be made at www.regerfh.com.
