KIE LAWRENCE JR., 95, of South Point, Ohio, father of Lana Gail Conner, died April 10 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from CSX Railroad. Funeral services will be webcast at noon April 16 at www.regerfh.com. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.