KIMBERLY ALDRIDGE, 46, of Ironton, wife of Michael Aldridge, died March 20 at King's Daughters Medical Center. Graveside service will be 12:30 p.m. Friday at Oakland Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to noon at Phillips Funeral Home. Donations can be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

