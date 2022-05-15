KIMBERLY DAWN RAMEY, 52, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. She was born on February 28, 1970, in Huntington. She was preceded in death by her mother, Angela Lucas. She was a former employee of Cabell Huntington Hospital and was currently employed at Eastham and Associates. She was a member of Rockwood Missionary Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, Rusty Ramey; father and mother, Ron and Pat Eastham of Chesapeake, Ohio; two sons, Mykah, and Jordan Miller of Chesapeake, Ohio; two sisters, Chris (Paul) Henderson of Chesapeake, Ohio and Theresa (Kelly) Neal of Ona; three brothers: Steven Eastham of Canal Winchester, Ohio, Jeffrey (Elizabeth) Eastham of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Timothy Eastham of Proctorville, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gary and Toni Ramey of Myrtle Beach, S.C. Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, with Pastor Jerry Galloway officiating. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Gideons International. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
