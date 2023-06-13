KIMBERLY LYNN SEXTON, 33, of Ironton, daughter of Randal Sexton and Terry Taylor, both of Ironton and stepdaughter of Glen Stidham of Ironton, died June 5 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Ironton. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 15 at the City Mission Church, Ironton. Burial will follow in Etna Cemetery, Pedro, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Donations made be made to to Phillips Funeral Home to assist the family with the expenses.

