KRISTA LYNN LARDNER, 39, of South Point, Ohio, daughter of Donald Ray Lardner and Lucille Robinson Lardner, both of Ashland, died Sept. 3 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a child care provider for Necco and Ashland Local Schools. Funeral service will be at Owens Funeral Home, Louisville, Ky., at a later time, with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens. Local visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 11 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

