KRISTEN MICHELLE WARD, 41, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at her residence. She was born on August 5, 1980, in Huntington, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, William and Mary Kipp; paternal grandfather, Sam White; and father-in-law, Larry Ward. She was a RN and a member of Rome Church of Christ. She is survived by her husband, James Ward; children, Braden and Mason Ward; mother, Linda White; father, Ronnie and Patricia White; paternal grandmother, Jean White; one sister, Leigh Ann White; mother-in-law, Sherry Ward; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bryan and Tonya Ward; and many other loving friends and family. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, with visitation prior to the service from 1 to 3 p.m. Minister Steve Smith will be officiating the service. The Nurse Honor Guard of the River Cities will conduct profession honors at the beginning of the funeral service. Burial will follow the service in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you