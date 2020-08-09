Essential reporting in volatile times.

KURT M. WHITLEY, 62, of Hendersonville, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. He was born in Proctorville, Ohio, to Lee E. and Mary Frances Whitley. Kurt was a resident of Henderson County for 34 years. Kurt was a Senior Master Mechanic at Ford and loved his job. He built the engine for his own drag racing car. He was the crew chief and the car chief. Kurt was a volunteer for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and enjoyed giving children rides in race cars. Kurt was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Audrey Brown, and father-in-law, David Brown. Kurt is survived by his wife of 38 years, Lauren B. Whitley; sisters, Teresa Beter and Deborah Lauffer; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; as well as brothers-in-law, David (Kim), Wayne (Tina) and Jonathan Brown; step mother, Sandy Brown and her daughter, Jennifer; and lots of loving aunts and uncles. Kurt and Lauren’s favorite song was “Feel So Right” by Alabama. A joint funeral service with his mother, Fran, will be held 11 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

