LAKIN CURTIS NICHOLS, 16, of Proctorville, Ohio, son of Monty Nichols, died Jan. 22 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Jan. 26 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with burial to follow in Rome Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hall Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

