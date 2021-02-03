LANCE AARON HANEY, 50, of Ironton, died Jan. 30 at home at Lawco Lake. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 3 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial following in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zoar Baptist Church Youth Group, attn: Pastor Jeremy Dillon, 1009 Marion Pike, Coal Grove, OH 45638.  www.tracybrammerfh.com

