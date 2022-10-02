LARRY D. TAWNEY, 79, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, in Community Hospice, Ashland, Ky.
He was born December 16, 1942, son of the late William Tawney and Norma Hein Tawney Macioci.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Marvin Macioci; one sister, Becky Sharpe; one daughter, Cynthia Morrison and one granddaughter, Jennifer Stiles.
Larry was a 1960 Huntington East High School graduate, United States Navy veteran, a member of the American Legion Post 93 in Huntington, W.Va.
He worked at Armco Steel Corp in the Blast Furnace Maintenance Department, was a former Grievance Manager with the United Steel Workers, former Treasure for Local 1865 Union, Honorable Kentucky Colonel, and a former Scout Master in South Point, Ohio.
Larry loved gardening and was a Master Gardener with the Boyd County Master Gardeners. He was also a Ham Radio Operator for KT8I.
Larry is survived by his loving wife, Linda Adkins Tawney; two children, Natalie (Robert) Stiles of Marysville, Ohio, and Brett (Noreen) Tawney of South Point, Ohio; two brothers, Terry Tawney of Tyler, Texas, and Michael (Karen) Macioci of Cleveland, Ohio; five grandchildren, Robert (Harlie) Stiles of Cable, Ohio, Cassie Stiles of Columbus, Ohio, Meagan (Josh) Fry of South Point, Ohio, Max Tawney of South Point, Ohio and Hunter Lynne Tawney of South Point, Ohio; four great-grandchildren, Jolie and Sadie Stiles, Taven Fuller and Oliver Fry; and son-in-law and friend, Jeff Morrison.
Larry and his special friends, Mike Jackson, and Don Blake are probably having coffee together again.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Jim Dillon officiating. Entombment will follow with Military Honors at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Family and friends may visit from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.
