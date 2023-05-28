Larry Dean Brumfield
SYSTEM

LARRY DEAN BRUMFIELD, 79 of Chesapeake, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, May 25, 2023, at his home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Eddie Gandy. Burial will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. Larry was born October 23, 1943, in Ironton, Ohio, to the late Truman W. and Tella Hall Brumfield. He was preceded in death by his twin sister, Wanda Jean Brumfield, and sister-in-law Linda Brumfield. Larry was a retired employee of INCO Alloys and attended Crosspoint Community Church in Huntington, W.Va. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Brenda Joyce Chafin Brumfield, and four children: Brian (Suzette) Brumfield, Gina (Todd) Allen, Steven (Julie) Brumfield and Elaine (Nate) Tapley. He is also survived by twelve grandchildren: Nicholas (Melissa) Allen, Michael (Caitlin) Brumfield, Joshua (Savannah) Brumfield, Jenny Brumfield, Macy (Timmy) Sublett, Sarah McComas, Max (Bethany) Allen, Gracie (Hunter) Bellomy, Emma (Ethan) Fry, Rowe Tapley, Ross Tapley and Elina Tapley; in addition, four great-grandchildren: Zander Brumfield, Maddox Brumfield, Rayden Sublett and Ella Allen; two brothers: Billy (Vernell) Brumfield, Randy (Deborah) Brumfield and two sisters, Karen Ann (Charlie) Maynard, Carol (Scotty) Reynolds, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a thank you to Hospice of Huntington for their care and compassion and request that in memory of Larry, memorial contributions may be made to them. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you