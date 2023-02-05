LARRY EUGENE DAY SR., 78, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 surrounded by his family. Larry was born on August 24, 1944. He was a 1962 graduate of Chesapeake High School where he excelled in basketball, baseball and football. Larry worked at Inco Allloys in Huntington, W.Va., for 30 years. He was a proud member of the United Steelworkers Local 40 for 58 years. He retired from Inco Alloys to become a full-time grandfather. His grandchildren affectionately referred to him as "Papaw Larry". Spending time with them brought joy and laughter to his life. His grandchildren said he truly was the "World's Best Papaw". Some of our fondest memories of Larry are of him working on his farm. From sun up to sun down he could be found in the garden tending to his crops. For over 30 years Larry went fishing in Canada with his oldest son, Larry Jr. This annual Father/Son fishing trip produced many fishing stories and numerous memories. More importantly, a bond developed between Father and Son. They became best friends. Larry was a family man. His true calling in life was being the provider and protector for his family. He sacrificed and worked hard to make sure all of his family's needs were met. Larry loved his wife, Beth more than anything else in the world. They were high school sweethearts and were married for almost 59 years. Larry and Beth enjoyed each others company and were always together. Larry was preceded in death by his father, Oval Lee Day Sr.; mother, Nellie Canterbury; stepfather, Orville "Totsie" Canterbury; siblings: Donna Jean, Oval Lee Jr., Frankie Wallace, Paul Day, Linda Pike, Charles Day and William Day. His life-long best friend was George Sinkewitz. He is survived by his wife, Beth Day; two sons, Larry (Kim) and Tim (Mindi); five grandchildren: Josh, Hannah, Eli, Alex and Alexis; one great grandchild, Owen; two siblings, Phyllis Brady and Robert Day. There will be a funeral service held at 2 p.m. on Monday February 6, 2023 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from noon - 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
