LARRY G. THACKER, 85 of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Friday, May 26, 2023, at home. He was born March 16, 1938, in Lawrence County, Ohio, to the late Charles Berkley and Lillian Gertrude Nichols Thacker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Hedy Shute Thacker; brothers Paul and Ralph Thacker; and sisters Janet Bright and Mona Sue Hart. He is survived by sisters Janice (Paul) Hayes of Scottown, Ohio and Betty (Fred) Ludens of Walworth, Wis.; brothers Don Thacker, Charles Thacker, and H. David Thacker; special nephews Sean Thacker and Chris Woodard; special great-niece Hailee Thacker; special sister-in-law Rhonda Thacker; nephews Timmy and Michael; and niece Tammy, Shawnna, and Debbie. Larry was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Proctorville VFW Post #6878. He retired from AC&F Industries. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio by Pastor Jeff Black. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Proctorville VFW Post #6878 will conduct military graveside rites. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday May 30, 2023, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

